Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Set To Buy $9 Million Brooklyn Condo

The rapper will move his family from the West Coast to live in the Borough of Kings.

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly in the process of getting himself a property in Brooklyn. According to the New York Post, the Pulitzer Prize-winning MC is moving his family, high school sweetheart/fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children to the buzzing borough. The couple is currently finalizing contracts on a penthouse at The Pierhouse near Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The Compton native will have to drop a pretty penny on the new abode. The spot in The Pierhouse had an asking price of $8.99 million. So, what’s he getting for such a hefty price?

The 17x-Grammy winner’s home is a three-story condominium that includes four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, 18-foot ceilings in the living room, a den and nearly 2,000 square feet of outdoor space spread across two levels. It also encompasses a private rooftop that provides scenic views of the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Kendrick Lamar should have no problem fitting in at the property as it is a popular spot for many celebrities. Ed Sheeran is rumored to also live in The Pierhouse, as noted by Curbed.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are purportedly buying a home there at some point, too. The Pierhouse has a super tight team that respects the privacy of their residents (or potential residents).

When 6sqft was snooping around at the time to see if the famous couple was moving there, a PR rep said, “I wish that I could confirm that Jay-Z and Beyoncé had bought at Pierhouse, but I cannot confirm that. You can publish it as a rumor.”