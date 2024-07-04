Kendrick Lamar Appears With Family In Teaser For “Not Like Us” Video  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to release the video for his Drake diss “Not Like Us,” and is ramping up the anticipation with a new teaser.

While scenes from K. Dot’s Compton video shoot were plastered across social media, the new images are more direct jabs at the song’s target, Drake.

During their beef, the Canadian superstar alleged that Lamar’s children were not his and were fathered by Lamar’s manager, Dave Free. He also accused him of abusing his fiancée Whitney Alford and claimed Lamar was estranged from his family.

However, the new images include one photo of Lamar alongside Alford and their two children.

Another photo gaining traction features Kendrick Lamar striking an owl piñata with another dig at Drake OVO brand in the disclaimer. “No OVOHoes were harmed in the making of this video.”

While Kendrick Lamar is yet to share a release date for the “Not like Us” visuals, the new images only served to heighten the anticipation.

Meanwhile, although the battle has ended, its impact continues, as do the opinions. LL Cool J is the latest to address the clash, saying the feud did a lot for Hip-Hop.

“Kendrick won the battle. I mean, come on. That’s obvious,” he said during an appearance on Hot 97. “I like Drake. I love his music,” he added but said taking on K. Dot “might have been a bad choice.”

“I respect both of them,” he explained. “It was great for Hip Hop culture, don’t get it twisted. Both of their names will be etched in history because of it. Even us just talking about it now is etching it into history.”