Kendrick Lamar Breaks Silence On Drake Battle & Super Bowl Halftime Show 

Kendrick Lamar addressed his battle with Drake, the state of rap, and his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance.

The Compton rapper sat down with Apple Music’s Nadeska and Ebro for a candid conversation.

Kendrick Lamar reflected on the prestigious opportunity, expressing his pride in showcasing the culture and pushing the boundaries of the art form.

When asked if he aimed to set the tone for 2024 and carry the culture forward, Kendrick Lamar clarified that his mission remains unchanged. At his core, Lamar sees himself as a battle emcee, deeply rooted in Hip-Hop’s essence.

“My intent from day one was to always keep the nature of it as a sport,” he stated. “I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle rap—Smack URL, from Murda Mook to [Loaded] Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt. This has always been the core definition of who I am, it’s been that way since day one.”

Kendrick shouting out battle rap, mentions URL, Mook, Lux, Roc and Daylyt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RzuEEtJlOu — bum (@BattleRapBum) February 6, 2025

Lamar went on, stating that in recent times, he felt that the genre was being pushed to the background, losing its raw energy and competitive edge. He noticed a lack of hunger and intensity in the game, which influenced his approach to making music.

“It was always just a continuum,” he added. “What I will say about this year, it was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back. You didn’t see that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore. So I always took that into consideration going into any type of my music.”

Kendrick Lamar On The Success Of “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar also addressed the success of his Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” which swept the Grammys last weekend.

“Knowing that what I have put in as far as my thinking process, and what it takes to get there, I do not look at it as a small endeavor because it is a hit record,” he asserted. “Nah, it’s actually some writing on that shot. Whether it connects with you on a spiritual level or a comedic level or connects with you on a personal dynamic, it is still from a writer’s point of view.”

Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show on Sunday, February 9. The event will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.