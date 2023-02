Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Beyoncé, Future: See The 2023 Grammy Winners

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the main event, the Recording Academy held the Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre where several awards were given out, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Future, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Drake and Tems were among the early winners. As of this year’s ceremony, Beyoncé has now become the most decorated winner in Grammy history. Check out the winners below.

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ALBUM

Renaissance—Beyoncé

BEST RAP ALBUM

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers—Kendrick Lamar

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Unholy”—Sam Smith f. Kim Petras

BEST R&B SONG

“Cuff It”—Beyoncé

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Tobias Jesso Jr.

BEST RAP SONG

“The Heart Part 5”—Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“WAIT FOR U”—Future f. Drake & Tems

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“The Heart Part 5”—Kendrick Lamar

pgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope | Anthony Saleh, Emagen | Brent Smith, Wasserman

BEST R&B ALBUM

Black Radio III—Robert Glasper

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Gemini Rights—Steve Lacy

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Hrs & Hrs”—Muni Long

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA”—Beyoncé

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

“BREAK MY SOUL”—Beyoncé

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“All Too Well: The Short Film”—Taylor Swift

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (From Encanto)—Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán–La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast)

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

The Closer—Dave Chappelle

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)—Wilco

BEST ALBUM NOTES

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)—Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

In and Out of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83—Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Beginningless Beginning—Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

The Kalling—Kabaka Pyramid