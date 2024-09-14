Kendrick Lamar Video Shoot Causes Major Losses For Compton Businesses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s video shoot led to financial difficulties for Compton businesses due to lack of prior notice.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video shoot caused big-time disruptions for Compton business owners who reported substantial financial losses due to unannounced filming activities that drew large crowds, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Chaos replaced the usual calm in the parking lots of Compton on June 22 when the video shoot created tangible disruptions for local businesses.

The filming of “Not Like Us” attracted fans and disrupted business operations, leaving owners scrambling and frustrated.

Business owners reported losses, complaining they were forced to close or operate with minimal foot traffic amid the commotion stirred by the Hip-Hop star’s project.

Local business proprietors, such as those running Alma’s Place, a legendary soul food restaurant, experienced losses between $1,800 to $2,200 while the streets were occupied by filming crews and crowds.

“I’m just running everything and making no money. I literally was there for nothing, because the little money that I did make, I had to pay my staff with that,” proprietor Corina Pleasant told the LA Times.

During a city council meeting, criticism was directed at officials for failing to provide advance notice on the issued film permit, which was authorized just one day prior on June 21, covering several locations in the neighborhood.

A statement from the city acknowledged the oversight, recognizing that coordination must be improved to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The lack of communication has led to demands for compensation from Lamar, his production company pgLang, or municipal authorities.

Despite the evident financial strain on local entrepreneurs, representatives for Kendrick Lamar and pgLang have remained silent, not responding to requests for comments from affected parties or the press.