Kendrick Lamar Earns Fourth No. 1 & Biggest Debut On Billboard 200 Of 2022 With “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest first week of the year.

Kendrick Lamar scored the biggest debut on the Billboard 2002 this year with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

This is the Compton native’s fourth No. 1 album after debuting atop the list with each of his last four albums. According to Billboard, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers sold 295,500 equivalent album units in its first week, more than any other project this year. It tops Bad Bunny, who debuted at No.1 with 274,000 album-equivalent units, and Future, who scored 222,000.

The double-disc album features 18 tracks with contributions from Blxst, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more.

Eminem Gives Kendrick Lamar His Flowers

The project has received high praise from peers of Kendrick Lamar. Eminem rarely tweets but took to the social media project to give the rapper his flowers. “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f###### ridiculous. I’m speechless,” wrote Eminem.

Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 15, 2022

In February, Kendrick Lamar joined Eminem and Dr. Dre for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak also took to the stage at the historic hip-Hop event.

In August, Kendrick Lamar announced Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers would be his last project on TDE.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood,” he penned in an open letter. “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” Kendrick Lamar wrote.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s president Punch demonstrated there is no bad blood between them and paid tribute to his former artist after the album’s release. “Shout out to Kendrick Lamar and co,” he wrote. “Congrats on the new album. Last one on TDE. We made history! Much love and continued success. 🙏”

Shout out to Kendrick Lamar and co… congrats on the new album. Last one on TDE. We made history! Much love and continued success. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qrcVrofI0n — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 13, 2022