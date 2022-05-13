Kendrick Lamar Reveals Biblical Name Of His Second Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar name-checked his newborn son on his fifth studio album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Read more!

Kendrick Lamar has become a father for the second time.

The rapper surprised the world with the cover art for his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was released today (May 13th).

The image, which Renell Medrano photographed, depicts Kendrick wearing a crown of thorns while holding his eldest daughter.

His fiancée Whitney Alford cradles a baby in the background.

Kendrick Lamar drops lyrics revealing his son’s biblical name on the album’s third song, “Worldwide Steppers.”

Playing “Baby Shark” with my daughter/Watchin’ for sharks outside at the same time/Life as a protective father/I’d kill for her/My son Enoch is the part two/When I expire, my children will make higher valleys

The thoughtful track, which features Kodak Black on the intro, talks about Kendrick’s five years out of the public eye and how his children have helped keep him grounded despite his fame and fortune.

Neither Kendrick Lamar nor his representatives have yet to discuss his new child.

Kendrick and Whitney reportedly welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2019. The pair were engaged in 2015.