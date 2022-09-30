Kendrick Lamar Shares His Mount Rushmore Of Style

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out which designer got a shout-out from the Pulitzer Prize winner.

Kendrick Lamar is not the most active person on social media. On Thrusday, the Compton-bred emcee did open his Twitter app to show love to Ti$A brand founder Taz Arnold.

“The westside original… my Mount Rushmore of style,” tweeted Lamar, referring to the nearly 100-year-old Mount Rushmore National Memorial sculpture of four famous United States presidents.

Kendrick Lamar’s Twitter post also included four different photos of Taz Arnold wearing different outfits. That tweet collected over 1,500 retweets and 24,000 likes in less than fifteen hours.

the westside original my mount rushmore of style pic.twitter.com/zxR2h6p9un — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 29, 2022

Taz Arnold is a recording artist in his own right. He is a member of the Los Angeles-based Sa-Ra Creative Partners music group. Sa-Ra released The Hollywood Recordings in 2007 and Nuclear Evolution: The Age of Love in 2019.

Kendrick Lamar’s critically-acclaimed 2015 album, To Pimp a Butterfly, included songwriting and production work by Taz Arnold. Additionally, Arnold has created music with Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Erykah Badu, Dr. Dre, and others.

Hip Hop and fashion fans may also recognize Taz Arnold from an iconic 2009 photo that also featured Kanye “Ye” West, Virgil Abloh, Don C, Fonzworth Bentley, and Chris Julian. The Paris Fashion Week image became an über-viral meme at the time.

While taking time out to give Taz Arnold his flowers on social media, Kendrick Lamar is also preparing to take The Big Steppers Tour to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album creator closed out the American leg of the trek in his hometown of Los Angeles two weeks ago.