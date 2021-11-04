Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg & More To Appear On Terrace Martin’s ‘Drones’ Album

Listen to the West Coaster’s “Leave Us Be” single.

California-raised musician Terrace Martin will release his new album, Drones, on November 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw/BMG. Numerous high-profile guests features will be on the project.

Terrace Martin created Drones collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign, Robert Glasper, YG, James Fauntleroy, D Smoke, Smino, Kim Burrell, Hit-Boy, and more.

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” says Terrace Martin.

The multi-instrumentalist continues, “You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Listeners will get to hear Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, and Snoop Dogg all on the same song. Those four established stars contributed to the Drones title track.

According to Terrace Martin, a philosophical conversation with Kendrick Lamar inspired the “Drones” song. Around a week after the release of Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly album in 2015, producer Martin spoke to K. Dot about growing desensitization and lack of compassion in modern society.

Terrace Martin played a pivotal role in the creation of the classic To Pimp a Butterfly. The 3-time Grammy nominee produced several tracks on the studio LP, including “King Kunta” and “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” featuring Rapsody.

In addition, Terrace Martin’s production discography includes work with Warren G, Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli, Murs, Kurupt, DJ Quik, Jay Rock, Robert Glasper Experiment, YG, and other Hip Hop acts.

Martin also released full-length solo studio LPs such as 2012’s The 4 Luv Suite, 2013’s 3ChordFold, 2014’s Times, 2016’s Velvet Portraits. His catalog also contains several EPs, mixtapes, remix albums, and collaborative projects.

Tracklist For Terrace Martin’s Drones Album