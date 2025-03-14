Kendrick Lamar Targets A$AP Relli In Explosive Verse On Playboi Carti Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar ignited fresh controversy by taking aim at A$AP Relli on his fiery collaboration “Good Credit,” featured on Playboi Carti’s newly released MUSIC album.

Lamar dropped the line, “The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b#### on point like A$AP Relli.” The lyric appears to reference Relli’s role in the recent high-profile A$AP Rocky trial.

A$AP Relli recently testified against his former friend, accusing Rocky of firing shots at him during a heated confrontation in 2021.

Relli alleged Rocky threatened his life, pointed a firearm at his stomach and head and fired two shots, one allegedly grazing his hand.

Rocky, however, vehemently denied the allegations, with his defense attorneys insisting he carried only a prop gun loaded with blanks.

Jurors ultimately acquitted Rocky on two felony assault charges, sparing him a potential 24-year sentence.

Meanwhile, on “Good Credit,” Lamar also subtly reflects upon his feud with Drake, insisting he’s always been him.

“The numbers says nothing, the money is nothing,’ he raps. “I really been held my promise/Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n####, I’m Luka Dončić.”

In other Kendrick Lamar news, the Compton native is gearing up to embark on his highly anticipated Grand National Tour, co-headlined by SZA.

The tour, supporting Lamar’s sixth studio album “GNX,” kicks off April 19, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and wraps Aug. 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden, spanning 39 dates across North America and Europe.