Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige Bring “We Cry Together” To Life With Short Film

Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige collaborated on the song “We Cry Together,” which appeared on the ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’ album.

Kendrick Lamar released a short film for his song “We Cry Together” on Thursday (September 1).

The video stars Kendrick Lamar and actress Taylour Paige as the two reprise their roles from the memorable song. The short film depicts a couple involved in a domestic dispute, providing a visual component to the story of “We Cry Together.”

Kendrick Lamar directed the video with Dave Free and Jake Schreier. The short film was shot in March 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “We Cry Together” is eligible for an Academy Award. The short film screened at a Los Angeles theater in June, allowing it to qualify for the Best Live Action Short category.

“We Cry Together” appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, which dropped in May. The LP was his final project for Top Dawg Entertainment.

Kendrick Lamar’s longtime collaborator Sounwave said the 35-year-old rapper has already begun working on his next album. The producer noted how K. Dot never slows down following the release of a new LP.

“We’re starting on the next one now,” Sounwave said. “That’s never going to change, all the way from the Kendrick Lamar EP. The next day, we started on Section.80. It’s just the ideas never stopped. That’s one of the main reasons I go on tour with him, is to create the next album. We can’t skip a beat. We have to just keep it going. There’s no breaks. There’s no such thing as a vacation when you’re doing what you love.”

Watch “We Cry Together” below.