Kendrick Lamar Touched By Crying Security Guard Viral Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar reacted to a viral video, which showed a security guard crying while K. Dot performed his song “LOVE.”

Kendrick Lamar has seen the viral video of a security guard crying while he performed “LOVE.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper shared his thoughts on the security guard’s emotional moment in a new interview with Jazzy’s World TV. Kendrick Lamar reflected on the impact of his music while chatting with youngster Jazlyn Guerra at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

“It’s really just ‘bout the feeling of it,” he said. “At the end of the day – past all the politics, past all the numbers – it’s what music make you feel, how it make you feel. So, to see that—and shoutout to him by the way because I seen bro. I was like, ‘I wonder what he going through?’ But at the end of the day, that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music. And make ‘em feel good, make ‘em feel like a moment they’re attached to. It can live forever.”

Kendrick Lamar is currently touring in support of his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The LP dropped in May and marked his final release for his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment.

K. Dot also joins Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X as the leading nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The three artists each received seven nominations for the event, which takes place on August 28.

Check out the rest of the nominees here.