Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Spends 200 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Album Chart

West Coast emcee Kendrick Lamar now has two different studio albums that have remained on the Billboard 200 chart for at least 200 weeks. DAMN joined Good Kid, M.A.A.D City as LPs by the Top Dawg Entertainment representative to cross that commercial milestone.
According to Chart Data, DAMN reached its 200th week on the latest Billboard 200. Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning opus was originally released in 2017 where it opened at #1 with 603,000 first-week units. It spent a total of four weeks at the summit, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album, earned 3x-Platinum certification by the RIAA, and was named the top-selling album of that year.
DAMN hosts the singles “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, “Love” featuring Zacari, and “Humble.” The latter record became Lamar’s first solo song and his first song as a lead artist to hit #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. “Humble” went on to win Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.
Mike Will Made-It, Sounwave, Hit-Boy, DJ Dahi, T-Minus, Just Blaze, Scoop DeVille, The Alchemist, 9th Wonder, and others provided the production for DAMN. All 14 tracks from the album made it onto the Hot 100 rankings.
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar’s major-label debut studio LP, has spent more than 400 weeks on the Billboard 200 since its release in 2012. Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits and Drake’s Take Care are the only Hip Hop albums to remain on that chart for at least 400 weeks.