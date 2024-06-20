Kendrick Lamar’s “Gangchella” Sets Social Media Ablaze

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar performed live for the first time since his battle with Drake began at The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert in LA.

The epic Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle captivated Hip-Hop heads, producing a plethora of diss tracks and dominating the headlines, but if anybody thought the enthusiasm for the beef had died down, The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum proved them woefully wrong.

Wednesday’s Juneteenth concert marked K. Dot’s first live performance since the Drizzy beef and the Compton native did not disappoint, setting the internet ablaze. K. Dot occupied most of the Top. 10 trending spots on X (Twitter) as fans reacted to the electrifying show.

Lamar opened with the live debut of “Euphoria,” before bringing out a host of guest performers, it was his final song that brought the house down. Fittingly, Lamar closed out the concert with his final diss in the Drake beef, “Not Like Us.”

KENDRICK OPENING UP WITH PERFORMING EUPHORIA FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH EVERY ONE SINGING ALONG



THIS IS LEGENDARY S### 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/KGOQPrewV5 — Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) June 20, 2024

He performed the track a whopping five times sending the audience at home and in the venue into overdrive. On the fourth go-round, NBA stars Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan joined K. Dot onstage alongside his fellow Compton native, YG.

KENDRICK LAMAR PERFORMING NOT LIKE US WITH DR DRE INTRODUCING IT



THIS IS INSANITY pic.twitter.com/bE0CDm3oAH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

One person dubbed the show “Gangchella,” sparking a flurry of memes and reactions.

Kendrick got Gangchella going crazy right now — Trey! (@treyals) June 20, 2024

The entire West Coast united on stage for the finale of Kendrick Lamar & Friends The Pop Out pic.twitter.com/9Y36quV8hm — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 20, 2024

Lamar’s manager Dave Free was trending with Witney Alford, the rapper’s finacée. In the feud, Drake claimed the pair were having an affair and even suggested Lamar was raising Free’s kids. However, Alford was at the show supporting K. Dot, and Dave Free was listed in the credits as one of the show’s producers and creative directors.

Other highlights were the guest appearances, which included Westside Boogie, Jay Rock, Tyler, The Creator, YG, Baby Keem, ScHoolBoy Q, Mustard and Roddy Rich.

Check out some reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert below.

He. Ran. It. Back. Again?!



With a full pyrotechnics set?!



Fireworks for the wop wop wop?!?!



While the dancers were crumpin’ and twerking…



With no backing track but the audience sounded like one?!?!



My. Goodness. #Gangchella #ThePopOut pic.twitter.com/cH5CmYwmIF — Joe Briggs, Esq. (@JoeBriggsEsq) June 20, 2024

KENDRICK RAN NOT LIKE US BACK IMMEDIATELY AND LET THE CROWD SING THE LYRICS FOR HIM DOG.. HE BARELY RAPPED!!!



THIS IS THE MOST INSANE VICTORY LAP IVE EVER SEEN IN MY F###### LIFE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/dig3zzZlC5 — Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) June 20, 2024

Kendrick bringing LA rappers from every set and section to The Pop Out pic.twitter.com/FbPJdXnJLJ — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) June 20, 2024