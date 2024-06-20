Kendrick Lamar’s “Gangchella” Sets Social Media Ablaze

The epic Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle captivated Hip-Hop heads, producing a plethora of diss tracks and dominating the headlines, but if anybody thought the enthusiasm for the beef had died down, The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum proved them woefully wrong.
Wednesday’s Juneteenth concert marked K. Dot’s first live performance since the Drizzy beef and the Compton native did not disappoint, setting the internet ablaze. K. Dot occupied most of the Top. 10 trending spots on X (Twitter) as fans reacted to the electrifying show.
Lamar opened with the live debut of “Euphoria,” before bringing out a host of guest performers, it was his final song that brought the house down. Fittingly, Lamar closed out the concert with his final diss in the Drake beef, “Not Like Us.”
He performed the track a whopping five times sending the audience at home and in the venue into overdrive. On the fourth go-round, NBA stars Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan joined K. Dot onstage alongside his fellow Compton native, YG.
One person dubbed the show “Gangchella,” sparking a flurry of memes and reactions.
Lamar’s manager Dave Free was trending with Witney Alford, the rapper’s finacée. In the feud, Drake claimed the pair were having an affair and even suggested Lamar was raising Free’s kids. However, Alford was at the show supporting K. Dot, and Dave Free was listed in the credits as one of the show’s producers and creative directors.
Other highlights were the guest appearances, which included Westside Boogie, Jay Rock, Tyler, The Creator, YG, Baby Keem, ScHoolBoy Q, Mustard and Roddy Rich.
Check out some reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert below.