Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Jumps Back Into The Top 10 On The Album Sales Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Is there any question at this point if Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is considered a classic album? Kendrick Lamar’s major-label debut has spent over 400 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the first studio LP by a Hip Hop artist to stay on the chart that long.
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is still charting on the Billboard 200 to this day. In an even more impressive feat, the 2012 project returned to the Top 10 of the Top Album Sales Chart for the first time in eight years.
K. Dot’s TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release rose from #23 to #9 on the rankings of the top-selling albums of the week based on traditional album sales. The jump is due to a boost in GKMC vinyl album purchases.
2020 was a good vinyl sales year for Good Kid, M.A.A.D City too. The collection was the tenth biggest-selling vinyl of last year and the top-selling rap album on vinyl for 2020. GKMC has sold a total of 341,000 vinyl units since 2012.
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City was certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA. The critically-acclaimed album earned Lamar five Grammy Award nominations in 2014 and placement on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
Lamar recruited Sounwave, Hit-Boy, DJ Dahi, T-Minus, Just Blaze, Scoop DeVille, and others to provide the production for GKMC. Fellow recording artists Jay Rock, Drake, MC Eiht, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Jay-Z made appearances on the deluxe version of the project.