Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Has Diners Flocking To Tam’s Burgers 

Kendrick Lamar has made the owners of his hometown burger shop Tam’s Burgers very happy after featuring the store in his “Not Like Us” video, causing a sharp increase in sales.

Tam’s Burgers makes multiple appearances in the viral video, including K. Dot and DJ Mustard pulling up outside in a Lamborghini. The video has racked up over 37 million YouTube views since its Fourth of July release, putting a lot more eyes on the burger spot.

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free & DJ Mustard at Tam’s Burger, on set for “Not Like Us” Music Video yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6XsLILTdkE — Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) June 23, 2024

The manager of the Tam’s Burgers Rosecrans Ave location in Compton featured in the “Not Like Us” visuals says business is booming. Lauro Hernandez and his son Bryan Noe told TMZ the restaurant was packed all weekend with locals and tourists flocking to the spot. According to Hernandez, sales are up by 30% to 40%.

Lamar has shown love to the store over the years, shouting out Tam’s in interviews and his lyrics.

“I be hangin’ out at Tam’s, I be on Stockton,” Lamar raps in Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers cut “Element.” “I don’t do it for the ‘Gram, I do it for Compton

Hernandez has known the rapper for decades yet is still amazed at how in touch with his roots the rapper is. He didn’t charge Kendrick Lamar to film in the store but agreed the Tam’s Burgers logo would feature in the video.

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

“Not Like Us” has already surpassed Drake’s “Family Matters” 35 million view count in just four days. Drizzy dropped exactly two months before K. Dot’s July 4 release, yetLamar has outpaced him by two million views.

Kendrick Lamar had a similar effect on Toronto’s New Ho King restaurant after shooting them out on “euphoria.” The owner was delighted with the mention, which helped attract new diners and caused a rush of positive reviews online.