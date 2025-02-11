Kendrick Lamar’s Take Down Of Drake Turned Into Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Show Ever

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show shattered records with 133.5 million viewers, delivering a politically charged performance while taking shots at Drake.

Roc Nation confirmed the milestone, declaring, “We’ve broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers.”

Performing a medley of hits, including “HUMBLE.,” “DNA,” “peekaboo,” and “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar commanded Allegiant Stadium with a performance packed with symbolism.

Samuel L. Jackson, draped in red, white and blue as Uncle Sam introduced the show before returning to the big stage.

The guests didn’t stop there—Serena Williams surprised audiences by Crip Walking, adding yet another iconic moment to an already stacked show.

With themes addressing the state of the nation, Kendrick Lamar’s performance blended social commentary with high-energy stage production.

While the spectacle drew fans in, the underlying with Drake gave the event a massive boost, as many tuned in to see if Kendrick would perform “Not Like Us.”

The song has spawned a lawsuit between Drake and Universal of the song’s controversial allegations of the Toronto rapper being a pedophile.

Super Bowl LIX wasn’t just notable for its halftime show. The Philadelphia Eagles secured a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, avenging their Super Bowl LVII loss and claiming their second championship title in franchise history.

The win marked the third time in Super Bowl history that a team successfully flipped the outcome of a rematch.

Viewership soared throughout the night, peaking in the second quarter at 135.7 million. Streaming numbers also set records, with 14.5 million viewers watching online and 13.6 million tuning in through Tubi.