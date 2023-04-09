EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Gates Explains Why He Loves To Stalk And Hunt Deer And How It Helps Him Focus

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates revealed he is an avid hunter who loves to hunt deer and provide food for his family. Read more!

Renowned rapper Kevin Gates, known for his intense lyrics and unapologetic demeanor, recently opened up about his love for hunting, specifically deer.

Gates emphasized that he doesn’t hunt for sport but rather to provide food for his family, an activity he says teaches patience and gratitude.

“It takes pure focus. It’s almost like meditation. You got to be in sync with it,” Gates told AllHipHop.com in a new interview.

Upon making a kill, Gates takes a moment to show gratitude, praying and thanking God for providing sustenance. He then carefully dresses the animal to avoid contaminating the meat, which he believes leads to a deeper connection with the food he consumes.

Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Gates faced numerous challenges on his path to becoming a successful rapper.

His determination and resilience during his upbringing also influenced his approach to hunting. He draws a parallel between hunting and farming, suggesting that both activities require patience that many people may lack.

“People that don’t farm, they don’t have patience in growing crops and things of that nature ’cause they want it to go in a microwave and come out instantly,” he explained.

Gates recognizes that hunting, like farming, demands dedication and cultivation. “I know I’m not going to get instant results. I know I got to put work in. I got to cultivate it and develop it.”

While some may not agree with hunting, millions of people do. According to statistics, 79% of American hunters identify as deer hunters, and there are a staggering 11 million deer hunters nationwide.

“Deer meat is a taste out of this world,” Kevin Gates said of his love for venison.

Kevin Gates’ perspective offers insight into his personal experience, revealing a side of him that fans may not have seen before.

As he continues to make waves in the rap world, Gates is taking care of his mental health and using the focus he finds in hunting to fuel his music career.