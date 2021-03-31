Kevin Gates Lucky To Be Alive After Horrific Lamborghini Crash

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Kevin Gates has escaped unharmed after he was involved in a scary traffic accident in Los Angeles on Monday (March 29th).
The “2 Phones” star was behind the wheel of his Lamborghini SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) at around 8 pm local time when a woman in a Toyota Prius allegedly ran a red light and smashed into Gates’ ride, sending it spinning across the road.
In TMZ video footage shot in the aftermath of the crash, the rapper can be seen talking to the female from a distance while standing in the center of the intersection.
Police were called to the scene, where they determined there were no injuries to report, and they subsequently helped the drivers exchange insurance information.
Gates has yet to comment on the incident. Take a look at the footage: