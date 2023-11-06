Kevin Gates Receives Honor From New Orleans’ First Female Mayor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates was honored by his hometown of New Orleans, where he was recognized for his commitment to community.

Kevin Gates, a native of New Orleans’ Ninth Ward, received a heartfelt proclamation from the city’s first female mayor, LaToya Cantrell, on Saturday (November 4) during a surprise presentation at his Uno Lakefront Arena concert.

The intent was to highlight his unwavering commitment to addressing crucial societal issues, including bullying, mental health, depression and suicide prevention. In addition, Gates has been a vocal advocate for prison reform, a cause that aligns with Mayor Cantrell’s strong support for second chances.

Mayor Cantrell commended Gates for being a living embodiment of the concept of second chances. The acknowledgment served as a testament to Gates’ dedication to not only his music but also to making a positive impact on his community and society at large. It reflects the rapper’s roots in New Orleans and his commitment to using his platform to advocate for change.

Gates was honored with the key to the city earlier this year. The announcement came during a performance at the Raising Canes River Center Arena on April 7. He recently spoke to AllHipHop.com about his uncanny transformation. Find the interview below.