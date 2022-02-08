Kevin Hart & Charlamagne Tha God Team Up For New Original Audible Programs

Comedian/actor Kevin Hart and media personality Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey are set to bring five new projects to the Audible platform in 2022. The newly created SBH Productions is the centerpiece of the global multi-year, multi-project deal.

“We are excited to introduce our listeners to the dynamic inaugural slate of content from our collaboration with Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God’s SBH Productions,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios.

Mashariki added, “Audible is dedicated to telling powerful stories and showcasing established and underrepresented voices in audio, and SBH’s first collection of projects will offer Audible listeners rich, multifaceted narratives.”

Audio producer Nicole Shelton has been named Head of Production for SBH. The company’s inaugural Erika Alexander-narrated project, Finding Tamika, will be released on March 3, 2022. Alexander also serves as a producer and co-writer.

Finding Tamika tells a true crime story through the voices of her family, other principal figures, and even Tamika from beyond the grave. The program also places a spotlight on the media’s lack of significant coverage of cases of missing or murdered Black women.

“SBH has the opportunity to be a driving force and new creative outlet for our culture,” said Kevin Hart. “This vertical allows us to bring the voices of our community mases and to share our rich stories that run deep in our souls. I am excited to partner with Charlamagne, Nicole, and the whole SBH team to bring these rich stories to the Audible original space.”

Additional upcoming projects from SBH Productions include Summer of ’85, Un-lesh for Love, and Brokedown Prophets. Plus, Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God will star in a scripted Odd Couple-style comedy titled Short, Black, and Handsome, written by Abdul Williams.

“SBH and Audible are at the forefront of the audio renaissance, often times TV and film companies don’t SEE the vision for these great stories by Black creatives so they are hard to get made,” stated Charlamagne Tha God.

The co-host of the syndicated The Breakfast Club radio show continues, “What Nicole, Kevin, and myself along with the rest of team SBH have built is a space for these companies and the whole world to HEAR our vision. We thank GOD for it all!”