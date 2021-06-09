Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson On Board “DC League of Super-Pets”

The hit actors are all on board for the highly anticipated movie “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves will front the voice cast for the upcoming animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets.’

Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, and Natasha Lyonne will also be part of the project, which has a release date of May, 20, 2022.

Johnson and his production company partners at Seven Bucks are producing, while Jared Stern and Sam Levine are co-directors.

The film is based on characters from DC’s “Superman,” created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Johnson confirmed the casting news in a tweet on Tuesday, writing: “Ladies, gents and children of ALL AGES it’s my absolute pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCLeagueOfSuperPets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains!

“Our @sevenbucksprods has again partnered with @dccomics and writer/director Jared Stern to bring you and your families SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN around the world. @kevinhart4real @vanessabayer @johnkrasinski @diegoluna_ @natashalyonne and Keanu Reeves! The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”