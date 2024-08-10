Kevin Hart Jokes Continue Amid Ongoing Michael Jordan Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart remains unfazed by his years-long feud with Michael Jordan over a charity event joke, continuing to jest despite Jordan’s silence.

Kevin Hart’s lighthearted joke about Michael Jordan at a charity event over eight years ago ignited a lasting rift between the comedian and the former basketball legend, and Hart says he “could care less” about the silent treatment.

During his “Acting My Age” stand-up show in New Jersey, Kevin Hart described how Jordan’s pouting began when he made fun of the sports icon’s tardiness.

“Michael’s had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late,” Kevin Hart told the crowd according to the DailyMail.com. “I saw him coming in late and I hit him with a joke. It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one. Michael had an attitude. Hasn’t talked to me since.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Hart joked about Jordan’s fashion sense, calling him a “horrible dresser” and criticizing his jeans.

Despite the digs, Hart remains unfazed by the animosity.

“I don’t give a s###. I could care less. I can f###### care less,” Hart said. “I’m at a point in my life where it’s very hard to bother me.”

Hart, age 45, also shared that Michael Jordan has become increasingly distant, stating they “don’t get along” and that the former Chicago Bulls player is “not a Kevin Hart fan.”

In another stand-up routine, Hart teased Jordan’s sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, during his latest comedy tour.

Nonetheless, Marcus, at least, appears to hold no ill will. He attended Hart’s show in Las Vegas and praised him on social media.

“@kevinhart4real, the hilarious man, has a new joke about myself, my brother @heirjordan13, and @jumpman23. Go watch that,” Marcus posted.