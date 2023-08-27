Kevin Hart Severely Injures His Manhood In Racing Accident: “FML”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart injured himself during a friendly race with former NFL player Stevan Ridley and will be in a wheelchair for six to eight weeks.

Kevin Hart has been left temporarily unable to walk following a friendly race with former American football player Stevan Ridley.

The comedian revealed in an Instagram video that he’ll be in a wheelchair for the next six to eight weeks because he tore his lower abdomen and hip abductor muscles during a 40-yard dash against the sports star.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out,” he said. “And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair… I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my ass down.”

He continued, “Guys, I blew all my s##t. (I) tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk. Sit my a_s down. This is 44 […] My dick look like a thumb. Everything’s swollen, balls done got big as hell…balls look like my fists, can’t move my god damned legs.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor told his followers to “respect their age” before their bodies force them do so.

“To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above,” he added. “It’s not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can’t walk.”

He added in the caption, “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f### am I doing???? I blew my s###….I’m done. FML.”

The former New England Patriots star reposted Kevin’s video on his Instagram Stories and joked, “I SAW DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JUICE TOO BIG BRO! MY BAD ! HEAL UP AND KEEP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”