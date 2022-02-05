Kevin Hart’s New Musical ‘Storytown’ Picked Up By HBO Max

Comedian Kevin Hart’s company HartBeat has partnered with HBO Max to develop an adult animated musical. The funnyman has tapped the songwriter from the Hamilton musical on Broadway to assist on the score/ soundtrack.

According to Deadline, the Philadelphia native will link with Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures to bring the cartoon Storytown to animated life.

The cartoon should be dope. Exclusively for grown-ups, it is said to show the journey of a troubled grandson, who is getting mixy in some street trouble, gets some game from his grandfather. The life lessons shared by the elder show how he learned to be a man though kicking it with rapping fairytale characters in a place called Storytown.

The principal songwriter that will sprinkle Hip-Hop magic over the production is Khiyon Hursey (who also worked on the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, Harrison Richlin (Soundtrack), and Jay Dyer.

Hursey, Richlin, and Dyer will executive produce alongside HartBeat’s Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, and Tiffany Brown and OBB Pictures’ Ratner, Scott Ratner, and Elias Tanner.

HartBeat and OBB Pictures have worked together in the past. They worked on all five seasons of Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls.

Storytown will not be the first animated project that Hart has been a part of. In the past, the following films have had elements The Secret Lives of Pets 1 & 2, Captain Underpants, and DC Leagues of Super-Pets.

This must have been one of the things that Hart was talking about in a recent celebratory post on Instagram.

On Friday, Feb. 4, he captioned, “Just like everything else I put in my body, this tequila must be of the highest quality. Nothing less will work for me. I can’t wait to share what we’re cooking up!”

While he seemed to just be talking about some bubbly, he really dropped a hint on a big project to come. Hours later, this news dropped.