Kevin Hart Defends Value Of Roasts After Tom Brady Expresses Regret Over Netflix Special

In the glitzy world of comedy and celebrity, contrasting emotions surfaced as Kevin Hart empathized with Tom Brady’s reflections on a roast that upset his children. At the center of this discussion was the comedian’s firm belief in the necessity of satire, despite the hurtful aftermath.

“Roasts are necessary and of value,” Hart, 45, stated during an interview with Bleacher Report. The sentiments arose after Brady, 46, opened up about his discomfort over the effect some jokes had on his family during the Netflix special on May 5. Brady specifically noted his regret regarding how his children were disturbed by quips about his exes, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan.

Hart’s perspective was notably shaped by an understanding of Brady’s paternal instincts.

“I can side with Tom and see where he’s coming from and just him wanting to protect the idea of family and the conversation attached to that,” Hart conveyed. “That’s probably where that’s coming from. When he says he regretted doing it… I think he’s saying, ‘I could have tapered it a little differently.'”

Moreover, Hart emphasized the crucial role of comedy in challenging societal norms. “It also, what it did for comedy, and our climate of sensitivity, I think was necessary and valuable,” he asserted. His reflection underscores the challenging balance comedians must strike between humor and sensitivity.

Brady’s candid comments came during his conversation on The Pivot podcast, where he shared the emotional toll that the roast took on his loved ones.

“It’s the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” Brady reflected. He highlighted how jokes targeting personal subjects had a ripple effect on his children, observing how differently he might approach such a scenario today.

Indeed, blending humor with the reality of personal life is a nuanced art. Brady’s and Moynahan’s son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, now 16, alongside his children with Bündchen—Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11—felt the brunt of these public jests.

Hart’s acknowledgment of Brady’s regrets coupled with his advocacy for comedic freedom offers a thought-provoking glimpse into the delicate juggling act of humor and empathy in modern media.