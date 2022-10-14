Kevin Hart Vows To Make His Late Father Proud In Touching Social Media Post

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart’s father, Henry died earlier this week, prompting a flood of condolences from his celebrity friends and fans as well. Read more!

Kevin Hart’s father, Henry died earlier this week, prompting a flood of condolences from his celebrity friends and fans as well.

The comedy star took to Instagram to announce that his dad had recently passed away.

Alongside a slideshow of family photos, Kevin shared a touching tribute to Henry.

“RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten… Give mom a hug for me… y’all did good man,” he wrote. “Thank you for everything… I’m a better father because of you. We will all make you proud…”

In a separate post, the 43-year-old added: “RIP spoon,” alongside sad face and praying hands emojis. Following the sad news, a number of Kevin’s friends offered him their condolences.

“So sorry Kev. Love you. Keep making them proud brother,” wrote Marlon Wayans, while Chelsea Handler posted, “Oh, sorry, Kev. He wouldn’t have left you before he knew you were good.”

And Wanda Sykes commented: “Sorry Kev. Sending you and your family lots of love.”

Kevin and his older brother Robert were raised by their mother, Nancy because Henry struggled with drug addiction for many years.

However, the “Night School” actor and his father mended their relationship once he was in recovery.

Nancy died following a battle with cancer in 2007.