Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’ Talk Show Set To Premiere On Peacock

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will be home to a brand new talk show hosted by A-list comedian/actor Kevin Hart. Three episodes of Hart To Heart are scheduled to debut on Thursday, August 5.

According to Deadline, each additional one-hour installment of Hart To Heart will come out every Thursday. Kevin Hart will invite fellow celebrities on the program for conversations at his virtual wine cellar.

“Welcome to my first-ever talk show. I know what you’re thinking. You’re like, ‘Oh, Kevin, it’s just a talk show. No big deal.’ Wrong, people. We’re going to get to know one another. We drink wine here. We’re going to have a Hart to heart,” says Kevin Hart in a teaser video for the upcoming Hart To Heart.

It has been a memorable week for Kevin Hart. The star of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Fatherhood found out his turn in Quibi’s Die Hart earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series.

Die Hart picked up two more Emmy nominations as well. The Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series category also includes a nomination for John Travolta (Grease, Pulp Fiction). Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, F9) was nominated for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 19.

