Key Glock Accused Of Assault By Girlfriend: “He Put His Hands On Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Karin Jinsu claimed Key Glock put hands on her, claiming the Memphis-bred rapper is a “hurt” “little boy” putting on a “Playa” persona.

Key Glock’s girlfriend Karin Jinsu has blasted the Memphis-bred rapper in a scathing statement, accusing him of assaulting her.

On Monday (August 8), the “Presidential Rolex” hitmaker took to Twitter to announce he was “Sending this fake godly ass b#### back to da streets.” He then shared another few tweets the following day about his relationship drama claiming his girlfriend isn’t what she appears to be on Instagram.

However, Karin Jinsu responded on Instagram, accusing Key Glock of assaulting her. In a since-deleted post, Jinsu claimed Glock puts on a “Playa” persona for the public but in fact, is a “hurt a** little boy. She claimed he “desperately needs help,” alleging “He put his hands on me Monday because he don’t know how to have grown up conversations.

She also directly addressed Glock’s tweet that he doesn’t “respect nobody who play police games,” denying she contacted the authorities. “I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel,” Jinsu stated. “I just left… Why he decided to post about the cops & they wasn’t even called is funny as hell.”

Karin Jinsu Claims Key Glock Pursued Her For Four Years

According to Karin Jinsu, Key Glock has little to offer “a grown righteous woman,” like herself, despite “BEGGING me to be in my presence for 4 years.”

In addition, the social media influencer claimed Glock “has no manners,” adding that “he wakes up with a attitude.”

Responding to Glock’s “fake Godly” tweet, Jinsu claimed, “He’s jealous that I put God before him & on a pedestal & it shows.” In addition, she declared, “I never cheated on him,” and says Glock isn’t used to a woman standing up for herself.

“Y’ALL CAN HAVE HIS A**…HE HAS ALL THAT MONEY AND HIS INSIDES IS FILTH! HOPE GOD CAN HELP HIM FIND HIS REAL SELF.,” Jinsu concluded her lengthy post. “I’m embarrassed I even gave this n**** a chance…but hey…. Life goes on right?”