Key Glock Issues Statement Following The Death Of Young Dolph

The Paper Route representative is still mourning his mentor’s passing.

Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. was fatally shot on November 17. Many fans and fellow rappers offered condolences over the last five days.

Young Dolph’s most-prominent protégé, Key Glock, issued his first statement about his mentor’s death. On Sunday, Yellow Tape 2 album creator posted a message on social media.

“STOP asking me if I’m ok. Knowing damn well I ain’t… 💔,” wrote 24-year-old Key Glock on his Instagram Story.

Young Dolph and Key Glock released two joint projects – 2019’s Dum and Dummer and 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2. Glock (born Markeyvius Cathey) is signed to Dolph’s Paper Route label.

Prior to his passing, Young Dolph dropped projects such as 2016’s King of Memphis, 2017’s Bulletproof, 2017’s Thinking Out Loud, and 2020’s Rich Slave. The latter effort became Dolph’s highest-charting album when it peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Earlier this year, Young Dolph presented Paper Route Illuminati. The 23-track compilation includes songs with Dolph, Key Glock, other Paper Route associates, and Gucci Mane.