Key Glock Reacts To Death Of “Glock” Engineer & Creator Gaston Glock

The Memphis rapper paid homage to the engineer who created the firearm company his stage name is inspired, in-part, by.

Key Glock is mourning the death of the engineer and founder of the Glock firearm company.

On Wednesday (December 27), the Paper Route Empire (PRE) rapper appeared to react on Twitter after uncovering the news about famed engineer Gaston Glock’s death. In a quoted reply to a tweet breaking the news, Glock offered his condolences with a short message of endearing respect.

“RIP UNK,” Glock wrote in the tweet.

Though he’s never been specific about the direct origins of his name, he has mentioned on several occasions that it was a nickname that was given to him in the streets of Memphis. Additionally, he’s maintained the Glock branding throughout the entirety of his discography thus far, including fan-favorite mixtapes such as Glock Season along with his recent Glockma 2 album over the years.

Check out a vintage interview of Glock speaking on the origins of his name in 2017 below.