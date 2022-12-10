Key Glock Reflects On The Passing Of Young Dolph 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘PRE5L’ EP creator says he now has someone watching over him.

Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. was killed on November 17, 2021, at the age of 36. Before his passing, the Memphis native frequently made music with his cousin Key Glock.

This year saw the arrival of Key Glock’s PRE5L EP. Hip Hop media personality Ebro Darden caught up with the Paper Route Empire representative for an interview on Apple Music 1.

The Rap Life Radio conversation also included Key Glock reflecting on the loss of Young Dolph. His Dum and Dummer collaborator was fatally shot in Memphis near a local bakery.

“I know it’s something I’ll never get over, and I can’t ignore it, it is what it is. But I ain’t going to let it slow me down,” stated Key Glock. “It gave me adrenaline in a good way to go harder, to know that I got somebody watching over me that want me to do what I’m doing. And he knows like I know what I’m finna do.”

Young Dolph signed Key Glock to his Paper Route Empire label in 2017. Their Dum and Dummer joint project dropped two years later. Dum and Dummer 2 arrived in 2021. Both albums peaked in the Billboard 200’s Top 10.

“We’re each other’s biggest fans, for sure,” added Key Glock about Dolph. “Basically, we got the same work ethic. We work so much. We don’t overwork ourselves because we know how much to give. We know how much to take. So, everything just naturally just plays its part and just it flows out easy. So, everything just comes easy.”

Key Glock released PRE5L on November 17. The 5-track collection follows 2020’s Yellow Tape album and 2021’s Yellow Tape 2 album. Glock also appeared on the Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire compilation Paper Route Illuminati from 2021.