Keyshia Cole Announces She’s Retiring After Dropping One Final Album

(AllHipHop News)
R&B vocalist Keyshia Cole was one-half of one of the most successful Verzuz matchups to date. Back in January, Cole and fellow songstress, Ashanti, set a new viewership record for the music series.
Over 6 million people tuned in for that friendly clash. Cole even debuted the song “I Don’t Want to Be in Love” during the Instagram/Apple Music livestream.
KC may have presented a new tune for the Verzuz audience two months ago, but it seems like the Oakland native is ready to call it quits from the music business altogether. She expressed that sentiment on Twitter yesterday.
One social media user told Cole, “[You’re] winning right now Keyshia your new single is buzzing up the charts you should be top 20 next week! Stay focused u got this!!” The 39-year-old singer/songwriter responded, “I’m retiring.”
After another online fan said Keyshia Cole needs to drop at least three more projects before stepping away, the Just like You album creator replied, “I’m not lying.” She did reassure her followers that one more body of work is coming in the future.
“I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG, myself, or my fans. But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8,” tweeted Cole when someone expressed disappointment over possibly not getting another album from the former reality television star.
Additionally, the BMG Rights Management-affiliated recording artist wrote that she is “contractually obligated” to release one more album. Cole also insisted that she will continue to perform live on tour even after she is done putting out new music.
Keyshia Cole added, “#stimnyHitsAccount RETIREMENT SOUNDS GOOD [face with tears of joy emoji]. This is funny! Hella! Just thought I’d join in on the fun. I’m serious about retirement… [crossed fingers emoji] but this is funny [face with tears of joy emoji].” She later tweeted that her children are the main reason for the forthcoming pullback from making music.
