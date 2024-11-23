Khalid Confesses He Was “Outed” As He Confirms Sexuality On Twitter

Khalid was forced into addressing his sexuality on Twitter (X) after someone tweeted, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH,” to which he replied, “I am! And that’s okay.” The Grammy Award-nominated singer quickly followed up with, “there yall go. next topic please lol.” He went on to say it was nothing he was trying to hide, he just didn’t feel obligated to tell everyone.

“I got outed and the world still continues to turn,” he said. “Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. love yall..” He then re-tweeted another comment from a fan, who said, “the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. it’s not about who you love it’s about your artistry.” He fired back, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just none of your business.”

Khalid has other reasons to celebrate. Earlier this month, he earned his third diamond-certified single from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after “lovely” crossed the 10 million mark. It joins his other two diamond-certified tracks, “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” Initially, he seemed elated by the news, tweeting, “BRO WHAT THE FUCKKK” but then claimed, “actually I don’t even care that much fr.”

Khalid’s latest album, Sincere, arrived in August via RCA and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Its one sole feature was Arlo Parks, who appeared on the single “Breathe.”

The album served as the follow-up to Free Spirit and the mixtape Scenic Drive (2021). He later explained during his time between projects, he needed to figure out who he was. As he said at the time, “I wasn’t even writing based on my experiences. I took it back to the roots and approached it as if I were debuting as an artist again. It’s like going back to the beginning of my journey, but this time with more awareness and knowledge.”