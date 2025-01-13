Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Hypocrisy After Criticizing L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Over Fires

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for criticizing L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’s wildfire response amid excessive water use during a 2022 drought.

Khloé Kardashian is getting called out after criticizing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s handling of the wildfires ravaging the city, despite previous reports the reality TV star and her famous family previously ignored local water-conserving mandates.

The Good American founder called Bass “a joke” over alleged cuts to the Fire Department budget in an Instagram Story post.

Kardashian reported a video of a news segment featuring LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley claiming, “The fire department needs to be properly funded,” but “it’s not.”

The Calabasas resident wrote on the clip, “I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!”

However, social media users quickly referenced reports from June 2022 accusing Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian of massive excess water consumption.

Yvette Nicole Brown Reacts To Khloe Kardashian’s Criticism Of Mayor Bass

Act Your Age actor Yvette Nicole Brown blasted Khloé Kardashian on Instagram. She shared a Rolling Stone report from August 2022, branding the Kardashians “among L.A.’s worst water wasters.” Kim and Khloé racked up a combined overuse of 333,000 gallons above the county limit.

“This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought,” Brown wrote in the caption. “Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else. Y’know because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask.”

Referencing Khloé Kardashian’s criticism of Mayor Bass, Brown added, “Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?”

Khloé Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash or Brown.

Meanwhile, Kim is speaking up for incarcerated firefighters risking their lives to fight the inferno. She called on Governor Gavin Newsom to pay the inmates more than the measly $1 an hour they are currently getting.