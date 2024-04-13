Khloe Kardashian Ruthlessly Trolled After O.J. Simpson’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

People have joked about O.J. Simpson being the real father of Khloe Kardashian for years.

O.J. Simpson’s death rekindled rumors about Khloe Kardashian’s paternity. Kardashian was the butt of jokes on social media due to claims that Simpson was a real father.

Simpson, who died on Wednesday (April 10), had a complicated history with the Kardashian family. Khloe’s father Robert was Simpson’s friend and part of the defense team in the former NFL star’s infamous murder trial. Simpson was found not guilty of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, a friend of Khloe’s mother, and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1995.

Rumors of Simpson fathering Khloe began more than a decade ago. Kris Jenner, Robert’s first wife and Khloe’s mother, admitted she had an affair in her 2011 memoir. A year later, Robert’s second wife Jan Ashley claimed he admitted Khloe wasn’t his child.

“Khloe is not his kid,” Ashley said in a 2012 interview. “He told me that after we got married. He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloe’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you?’ And I said, ‘OK,’ and that was it.”

Robert passed away in 2003. Jenner and Simpson denied rumors regarding Khloe’s paternity.

Khloe ignored the trolling after Simpson’s death. She celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Friday (April 12).

“My baby girl is six today,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “My sweet, silly but serious, sensitive but strong, kind, beautiful, loving little Tutu. You changed my life forever and I love every part of who you are. Your smile, your laugh, the sass you get when you dance, your independence (even though that also makes me insides cry lol), the way you love. Love me, love Tatum, love your cousins, love Lovey, love your daddy. You are love. My love.”

Check out some of the Khloe trolling below.

I text my sister to see if she saw the Juice had gone to glory…her response:



Khloe’s dad?!!!?



Me: pic.twitter.com/YemC4ueatY — Cupid Valentino (@shEgoTripn) April 11, 2024

I know Kris is missing OJ’s Pole J rn



And Khloe is missing her uncle daddy pic.twitter.com/RgYs7Voa5z — LEVNAR (@kinglevnar) April 11, 2024

Kris Jenner turning O.J Simpson death into a spin off series of Finding Khloe where she figures out he is her dad but can’t build a relationship because he’s dead. 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/jxldiNMdxV — 👹 Diablo Da Sleeze 👹 (@LosTexasDiablo) April 11, 2024

Imagine losing the man they told you was your father, the one that stepped up and raised you only to become a second mother, and then your real father.

Khloe Kardashian has bad luck with Dads. pic.twitter.com/IuclOrBhOE — DeVOLish Disaster 🍊🏈⚾🏀 (@ratchetassnurse) April 11, 2024

Khloe on the front row at the funeral. pic.twitter.com/8bqG7Dcro1 — Little Shirley Caesars 🍕 (@dontl0ok4m3) April 11, 2024

Khloe wondering why Kris sent her a rush order flower delivery today pic.twitter.com/zcaiTQbhtM — Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) April 11, 2024