Kid Capri is kicking off 2024 with some good news. On Saturday (December 30), the legendary Hip-Hop artist shared a photo of himself at the doctor’s office and revealed he’s been fighting cancer for the last year. But, as he wrote in the caption, the battle is over—at least for now. In the process, Capri […]

Kid Capri is kicking off 2024 with some good news. On Saturday (December 30), the legendary Hip-Hop artist shared a photo of himself at the doctor’s office and revealed he’s been fighting cancer for the last year. But, as he wrote in the caption, the battle is over—at least for now. In the process, Capri explained he’d endured two surgeries but purposefully didn’t disclose his health scare as to not take focus off the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

“God is great!!” he wrote. “3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50! I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention w####, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like i wanted pity, but now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God!”

Although Kid Capri was in a fight for his life, fans couldn’t tell. In November, Capri joined dozens of his fellow Hip-Hop legends for Rock The Bells’ inaugural Hip-Hop Cruise. In August, he, LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, De La Soul and several other pillars of the culture participated in the second annual Rock The Bells Festival. He was also be on the road, performing solo shows and producing music for other artists. The year prior, he released his first solo album in nearly 30 years, The Love.

Speaking to AllHipHop in April, Kid Capri explained how Lil Pump’s Eminem diss fueled the creation of the album. In December 2020, the “Gucci Gang” rapper randomly targeted Slim Shady in one of his Instagram videos, saying, “Hey f### Eminem, you is lame as hell. Ain’t nobody listening to your old a##. You lame as f###, b####. I woke up on some bulls###. I’m back on my f### s###.”

“That was just one of the things that did inspire,” Capri said at the time. “I got tired of seeing the younger dudes thinking that the older people ain’t capable. Like we ain’t been here building this business from the ground up from day one. Sometimes, it is the truth. A lot of older people, they get out of touch. They don’t want the younger people to come in and do their thing, and it be just back and forth exchange.

“But when I watch Little Pump disrespect a dude that became the Elvis of Hip-Hop, this dude that sold millions and millions of records, created opportunities for so many people and is one of the greatest MCs on the planet, for him to just disrespect him like that, we losing our respect level.”

AllHipHop wishes Kid Capri nothing but good health in the future.