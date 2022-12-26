Kid Cudi Admits The “Moment Has Passed” For Travis Scott Collaboration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi admitted his stalled project with Travis Scott has officially been scrapped. Read more.

Kid Cudi is no longer working with Travis Scott on a collaborative album.

The rapper, real name Scott Mescudi, and the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker released a joint track titled The Scotts in April 2020, and the following year, Kid Cudi announced that a full-length album was in the works.

But during a Q&A session held on Twitter, the star admitted that the project had been halted when a fan asked whether the record was “still on the cards.”

Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022

“Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed (sic),” the 38-year-old revealed.

Despite the album being put on the back burner, Kid Cudi noted that he remains open to working with Travis on new music.

“Damn if not an album, are we still going to get collabs with you and Travis?” another follower questioned, to which the star replied, “Def!!”

Travis has not yet commented on the news.