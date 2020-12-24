Kid Cudi Breaks The Record For Shortest Song On The Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Kid Cudi has scored a new U.S. chart record with a 37-second song.
“Beautiful Trip,” the opening song of his new album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, has become the shortest song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.
The track sneaks into the countdown at number 100, beating the previous record of 45 seconds, held by Japanese comedian Piko-Taro’s “PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen).”
Meanwhile, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, one place behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore.