Kid Cudi Car Explosion—Allegedly Orchestrated By Diddy—Corroborated By L.A. Fire Department

The Los Angeles City Fire Department has corroborated Cassie Ventura’s claim that Kid Cudi’s car mysteriously blew up in 2012—allegedly at the hands of her ex Diddy.

A newly unearthed report obtained by Rolling Stone states Kid Cudi was the owner of a Porsche that was set on fire by an “incendiary device” on January 9, 2012. The fire was reported at 10:53 a.m. local time with the damage estimated at $10,000. The cause of the ignition was reportedly classified as “intentional.”

Ventura initially made the allegation in the bombshell lawsuit she filed against Diddy in November 2023. She claimed Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car after he discovered they were romantically involved. Cudi later confirmed Ventura’s account, saying, “This is all true.” But Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, refuted the notion.

“There is no allegation that [Diddy] was involved in these actions or directed anyone else to take them,” he said in a statement. “It’s clear the government doesn’t know who set fire to the vehicle or how it relates to [Diddy], who denies any involvement.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Last week, prosecutors appeared to provide new details of the alleged arson without naming Kid Cudi in their indictment or court filings opposing Diddy’s release on bail.

In a letter to the court filed September 17, they alleged that “co-conspirators acting on behalf of Diddy set fire to an unidentified person’s vehicle by ‘slicing open the car’s convertible top and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside’ in early January 2012. They said “multiple witnesses” would testify about Diddy supposedly “bragging about his role in destroying Individual-1’s car.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and remains in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.