Kid Cudi Celebrates Emmy Nomination After Bemoaning Lack Of Music Awards

Kid Cudi scored an Emmy nomination for his animated special Entergalactic on Wednesday (July 12).
The Netflix release was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program. The other nominees included Bob’s Burgers, Primal, Rick & Morty and The Simpsons.
Kid Cudi was overjoyed to receive the Emmy nomination. He expressed his excitement in several Twitter posts.
“ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!!” he wrote. “YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!! OMG WTF THIS IS INSANE!!!!! THANK U GOD.”
He added, “THIS IS HUGE!!! CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE TEAM WHO BUSTED THEIR A#### FOR 3 YEARS AND BROUGHT THIS BAD BOY TO LIFE!! @netflix #entergalactic. Now, the big question: What to wear??”
Kid Cudi shouted out various members of the Entergalactic team, thanking them for helping make his “dream come to life.” He also retweeted a post from November 2022 in which he complained about music award shows ignoring him.
Jay-Z, Rihanna and Donald Glover were among the notable names who received nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Jay-Z and Rihanna secured nominations for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Glover earned a nod for his Amazon Prime series Swarm.
Netflix released Entergalactic in 2022. The cast featured Kid Cudi, Jaden Smith, 070 Shake, Ty Dolla $ign, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet and more.
Watch the animated special’s trailer below.