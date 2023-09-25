Kid Cudi Reacts To His Awful First Pitch At Cleveland Guardians Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The self-described “artsy guy” says he’s not an athlete.

Kid Cudi has joined the countless list of celebrities who’ve had an embarrassing moment on a pitching mound. Cudi appeared at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on September 22 to toss out the ceremonial first pitch for the Guardians’ home game. His throw badly missed the intended target, which led to online commenters making fun of the Cleveland native.

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker reminded baseball fans of other infamous terrible first pitches like 50 Cent’s bad throw at a 2014 Mets game. Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg, pop icon Mariah Carey and NBA All-Star John Wall had similar awkward experiences.

“I wanna give a huge thanx to the Guardians organization for [making] me feel so loved in the city today,” he tweeted. “Proud to call Cleveland my home [I] appreciate y’all [taking] care of my fam too! @CleGuardians. Y’all know how to make a guy feel special. Congrats on the win fellas!! Love!!”

The 39-year-old entertainer had more to say on the social media platform. He also posted a video of himself practicing his first pitch. Cudi captioned the clip, “My practice throw was solid, haha, [I don’t know] what happened out there.”

After an X user sympathized with his errant throw, Kid Cudi responded, “I am a NON ATHLETE bro, it’s all in good fun!! I haven’t thrown a baseball since mini-league as a kid and I wasn’t good then too, haha.”

The Grammy winner continued, “My gift is creating and being [an] artist. It would be [different] if I acted like some sports guy and pretended to be nice [with] it. I have NEVER been athletic. I’m the artsy guy! But I think I could do some damage in dodgeball [though]. Maybe a tournament??”

