Kid Cudi’s Foot Is Screwed—Literally

Kid Cudi is recovering after breaking his foot at Coachella after inexplicably jumping off the stage. He recently shared an update.

Kid Cudi has shared that he is on the “road to recovery” weeks after breaking his foot.

The rapper took to Instagram to share an update on his foot, almost three weeks after he broke it when he jumped off the stage during his Coachella set in April.

“Got my boot! The road to recovery has begun,” Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, wrote alongside a photo of him wearing a medical boot and two X-rays showing several screws in his foot.

The 40-year-old continued in the post, “Heres some xrays after the surgery, I wanted yall to see how real this s**t was. Im a cyborg now.”

Got my boot! The road to recovery has begun. Heres some xrays after the surgery, I wanted yall to see how real this s### was. Im a cyborg now 🤣 ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OcCra8ivwY — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 9, 2024

Cudi’s update comes a week after he announced that he had been forced to cancel his 43-date “Insano” world tour, which was due to kick off in Austin, Texas, on June 28, due to his injury.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” the Day’ n’ Nite hitmaker wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m headed to surgery now, and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%.”

He added, “Im really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”