Kid Cudi revealed his daughter has a knack for commenting on horror flicks! Read more about what the “X” star had to say!

Kid Cudi is impressed by his daughter’s “real” commentary on horror films.

The rapper/actor made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to promote his new slasher film, “X.”

During the conversation, Cudi revealed that the first scary movie he watched with his 11-year-old daughter Vada was 2017’s “It.”

“I said, ‘Okay, I think you’re old enough to watch something.’ I think It came out at that time,” he said, causing members of the audience to gasp.

While Kid Cudi monitored Vada’s reaction to “Pennywise the Dancing Clown,” he was amazed by her perspective.

“She’s just like, ‘Why they following that clown?’ I love sitting with her,” he said. “She has these commentaries during the movies, and she says the realest stuff. It’s like, ‘I feel you, kid.'”

“X,” starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Martin Henderson, hit cinemas on Friday (March 18th).

In related news, director Ti West revealed he secretly shot a prequel to “X.”

The filmmaker revealed the prequel when he shared a teaser of the project during “X’s” premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

“X” follows an amateur filmmaking team shooting a porn movie in rural Texas, before they’re interrupted by a murderous elderly couple who live on the land.

The prequel, titled “Pearl,” tells the backstory of the elderly woman.

West explained to IndieWire that he decided to shoot both films back-to-back while the cast and crew were already on set in New Zealand.

“I came out of quarantine, and I was like, ‘We’re already building all of this stuff, it’s COVID, and we’re on the one place on Earth where it’s safe to make a movie. We have the whole crew from ‘Avatar 2’ who’s on break. We should make two movies,'” he shared. “The miracle of ‘A24’ was that they thought this was actually a good idea.”

He added that ‘Pearl’ will feel like a very different movie to ‘X,’ saying, “They’re super different and very out-of-nowhere. You won’t need to see one to see the other but they do complement each other.”

West also revealed that he’s writing the third film in the franchise, which will explore another filmmaking era.