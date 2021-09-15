Kid Cudi Thinks Lil Nas X Can Break Homophobia In Hip-Hop

Kid Cudi declared Lil Nas X will break down Hip-Hop’s “homophobic cloud” in a piece for TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2021.

Kid Cudi believes Lil Nas X will play a major role in combating homophobia in Hip-Hop.

In a piece written for the annual TIME 100 list, Kid Cudi praised the 22-year-old star as an artist breaking barriers. He explained why the “Old Town Road” hitmaker deserved to be named one of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

“To have a gay man in Hip-Hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence,” Cudi wrote. “The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ’n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me https://t.co/AkEDNMMbkP — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

Kid Cudi also addressed a recent tweet by Lil Nas X suggesting a lot of Black male artists didn’t want to work with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper. Cudi, who quickly reached out to say he was ready and willing to collaborate with the Columbia Records artist, noted this made him sad.

But Kid Cudi expressed hope for the future. He views Lil Nas X as a vital player in making things better for gay artists in Hip-Hop.

“There’s a homophobic cloud over Hip-Hop, and he’s going to break that s### down,” Cudi declared. “We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

After Kid Cudi expressed interest in working with Lil Nas X, the latter teased a potential collaboration between the two for the deluxe edition of Montero.

“U heard it here first everybody kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe,” he announced via Twitter.

Lil Nas X is scheduled to drop his debut album Montero on September 17. The LP will feature guest appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John.