Kid Cudi “Redefines Sensuality” Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign

Kid Cudi bares some skin in the newest campaign for clothing brand Calvin Klein. Read more!

Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie have been tapped to star in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign. Calvin Klein officials unveiled their latest campaign, which “redefines sensuality through scenes of pleasure and play.”

In their debut campaign for the global fashion brand, “Euphoria” actress Alexa and rapper/actor Kid Cudi join Calvin Klein ambassadors Kendall Jenner, Jennie from BLACKPINK, and Jung Kook from BTS.

Each has starred in a photoshoot, resulting in a dazzling mix of color and black-and-white images shot by fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

Alexa, who is best known for her role as Maddy in HBO’s “Euphoria,” has been captured in a bold and seductive shoot modeling several of the brand’s signature looks, reimagined with her sense of style. She also showcased a selection of simple bralettes, lingerie pieces, and shapewear.

discover the new campaign and shop the collection: https://t.co/czZoFpDWyH pic.twitter.com/aeyXUqIfte — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 15, 2023

Kid Cudi modeled a range of the brand’s staple underwear and denim pieces in a carefree and creative shoot.

Meanwhile, Jung Kook showed off a matching denim jacket and trousers set in various fun and playful images, and Kendall and Jennie exuded femininity in a selection of ’90s-inspired looks, including oversized denim jackets and loose-fitting suits.