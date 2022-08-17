Kid Cudi Reveals He Suffered A Stroke While In Rehab

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi said he had to be hospitalized after suffering a stroke a few weeks into his rehab stint in 2016.

Kid Cudi disclosed a past health scare in an interview with Esquire.

The Republic Records artist said he suffered a stroke two weeks after entering rehab in 2016. He had to be hospitalized.

Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. He dealt with slow movement and speech following his stroke.

“Everything was f#####,” he told Esquire.

Kid Cudi spent months physically rehabbing. He said he felt like himself again during an audition for a play in 2017.

The Esquire story also featured Kid Cudi’s mother Elsie Mescudi. She spoke about him going to rehab and how much it helped him.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to Scott,” she said. “It was. There is no saying, ‘My child won’t do this. My child won’t do that.’ If you’re a parent, you can’t say that. You don’t know what they’re going to do from moment to moment, and certainly, when you get to the point where your career blew up overnight, it’s a very difficult thing.”

Kid Cudi concurred, noting how good he feels in terms of his mental health.

“I actually can say, at 38, that I love myself,” he said. “And I couldn’t have said that six years ago. I can say that with confidence now and truly believe it, and it shows.”