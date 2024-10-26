Kid Cudi Says Joining “Happy Gilmore 2” Cast With Adam Sandler Is “Dream Come True”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi is bringing his acting chops back to Netflix, thanks to Adam Sandler.

Kid Cudi continues his epic run in the film industry by joining legendary actor Adam Sandler and the cast for the reboot of his classic late 90s era comedy flick.

On Friday( October 25), Cudi took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the news that he has joined the star-studded cast of the Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2. In addition to expressing excitement for his upcoming role, the Cleveland native explained how landing the opportunity was somewhat of a long time coming for him.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this for a minute,” Kid Cudi exclaimed in the caption of the post. “This is so f###in HUGE. Its been a long time dream of mine to work w Adam, hes my favorite, and his movies and comedy made up my childhood. Another dream come true. BLESSED!! Get ready, this ones gonna be EPIC.”

Ive been wanting to talk about this for a minute!!! This is so f##### HUGE. Its been a long time dream of mine to work w Adam, hes my favorite, and his movies and comedy made up my childhood. Another dream come true. BLESSED!! Get ready, this ones gonna be EPIC. 😎😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z239Nw1qDf — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 25, 2024

While the details of Cudi’s character remain under wraps, the screenshot he shared of the Deadline exclusive announcing the news of his role provided some insight into the structure of the cast currently on board to appear in the film. Both Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles as the characters Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin for the sequel. Additionally, Latin music sensation Bad Bunny is also a part of the cast and Sandler also reportedly “teased” the likelihood of a cameo from NFL Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce in the film.

With his upcoming role in the Netflix production, Cudi adds to his impressive television and filmography résumé, which has exploded throughout the past few years. In addition to starring in the A24-produced horror-thriller X in 2022, Cudi also released his animated series Entergalactic via Netflix last year. He also appeared in the Disney+ sci-fi fil Crater, in addition to the series Knuckles, which is based on characters from the universe of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Check out the video below to get a sneak peek of Happy Gilmore 2.