Kid Cudi Rocked A Flowing Dress During His “SNL” Performance And The Internet Exploded

By : / Categories : News / April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi set social media on fire after he wore a dress during his high-profile appearance on "Saturday Night Live" last night.

Rapper Kid Cudi has the internet talking after his performance on “SNL,” which can be described as memorable.

The Cleveland rap star hit the stage in an Off-White, spaghetti strapped, floral print dress to perform two of his hit songs. Cudi rocked the dress for the first tune of the night, “Sad People,” in an apparent tribute to late Nirvana rock star Kurt Cobain.

Kid Cudi returned to the stage in the dress again, to perform his song “Tequila Shots.” But this time he was wearing a green cardigan with a photo of late “SNL” member Chris Farley, to complement his outfit.

Kid Cudi’s performance came on the anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death by suicide, which happened on April 11th, 1993.

Before his suicide, Kurt Cobain had appeared on the cover of the British magazine The Face, wearing a similar dress.

Suicide and depression are topics that are close to Kid Cudi’s heart.

In October of 2016, the “Man on the Moon” rapper checked himself into rehab, because he was depressed and having suicidal urges.

“I haven’t been since you’ve known me. If I didn’t come here, I would’ve done something to myself,” Kid Cudi said in a Facebook post at the time. “I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. There’s a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times.”

Needless to say, Kid Cudi’s fashion choice lit up the internet with comments ranging from shock and awe, to complete ignorance.

Take a look at Kid Cudi’s performance on “SNL” below, and check out some of the comments from social media.

