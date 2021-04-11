Kid Cudi Rocked A Flowing Dress During His “SNL” Performance And The Internet Exploded

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Kid Cudi has the internet talking after his performance on “SNL,” which can be described as memorable.
The Cleveland rap star hit the stage in an Off-White, spaghetti strapped, floral print dress to perform two of his hit songs. Cudi rocked the dress for the first tune of the night, “Sad People,” in an apparent tribute to late Nirvana rock star Kurt Cobain.
Kid Cudi returned to the stage in the dress again, to perform his song “Tequila Shots.” But this time he was wearing a green cardigan with a photo of late “SNL” member Chris Farley, to complement his outfit.
Kid Cudi’s performance came on the anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death by suicide, which happened on April 11th, 1993.
Before his suicide, Kurt Cobain had appeared on the cover of the British magazine The Face, wearing a similar dress.
Suicide and depression are topics that are close to Kid Cudi’s heart.
In October of 2016, the “Man on the Moon” rapper checked himself into rehab, because he was depressed and having suicidal urges.
“I haven’t been since you’ve known me. If I didn’t come here, I would’ve done something to myself,” Kid Cudi said in a Facebook post at the time. “I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. There’s a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times.”
Needless to say, Kid Cudi’s fashion choice lit up the internet with comments ranging from shock and awe, to complete ignorance.
Take a look at Kid Cudi’s performance on “SNL” below, and check out some of the comments from social media.
So f###### proud of you tonight. Seeing you shine and grow over the years has helped so many people!!
— Beth Anne (@BethAnn86486172) April 11, 2021
#KidCudi https://t.co/jHARPHmY3B
— Ian Katz (@IanKatz7) April 11, 2021
Whatever and whoever you were supporting, thank you. You have a new fan. pic.twitter.com/IaZ6NeRH5U
— CaliforniaBUCK (@CaliforniaBUCK) April 11, 2021
thank you for your humility &your "silent shout outs" to honor or pay homage to #ChrisFarley & #KurtCobain reminding us ALL2preserve our sanity&humanity by focusing on treating ourselves with #Gentleness & #Kindness. 4ANY strugglingCali – thereR hotlines 888.724.7240 866.317.HOPE
— SavvyStyle (@N2imageSpa) April 11, 2021
When are these people going to understand YOU CANNOT FORCE IDEAS ON OUR PEOPLE ANYMORE??? Black people are strong as rocks we were not moved by lil nas or Kid Cudi, look at our ancestors Malcom X Martin Luther king. We won’t be moved #KidCudi #offwhite
— gibbs (@gibbs79367173) April 11, 2021
Was it really worth it smh #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/hbdRRnOpf0
— Marco Watts ⚡️💀⚡️ (@watts305) April 11, 2021
If y’all want to be like us so badly why not treat us better? Pay us equally? Protect our reproductive rights? Call when you say you will? Respect our bodies? #KidCudi
— Miss Madco (@Miss_Madco) April 11, 2021
I love the dress, is a designer dress?!?! I want to get one 😬☺️😉 please!!!!
— Jean (@wonderlatinawmn) April 11, 2021
Come On Scott pic.twitter.com/4oxgfVT0X2
— LIL MYKE (@lilmyke_kompton) April 11, 2021
Unfollow
— raviki (@itsmyBIRTHDAY31) April 11, 2021