Kid Cudi To Be Honored At Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Kid Cudi is going to get a prestigious award for his role in the Netflix special “Entergalactic.” Check it out!

Kid Cudi and Quinta Brunson will be honored at the Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television.

The Critics Choice Association announced via Billboard it had named its honorees for this year’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television.

The event recognizes honorees in 15 categories. The fifth annual celebration is set to be held on December 5th at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with comedian Bill Bellamy as host.

CCA CEO Joey Berlin said of the upcoming event, “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

Kid Cudi will receive the Groundbreaker Award for his role in Netflix’s “Entergalactic.”

Quinta Brunson will receive the Actress Award For Television for her role in “Abbott Elementary.” Berry Gordy will receive the Icon Award for his contributions to music and film.

CCA board member Shawn Edwards said Gordy was chosen for the Icon Award because he “pushed open a heavy door during the ’70s and ’80s through his Motown Productions with a string of movies and TV series that helped pave the way for future Black storytellers”.

Angela Bassett will receive the Career Achievement Award for her role in “Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Michael B Jordan will receive the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award in celebration of his directorial debut, “Creed III.”

The Ensemble Award will be given to “The Wonder Years” reboot cast: Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray.